“Can’t interfere once deadline is passed”: Telangana HC dismisses NEET-UG aspirant’s request to fix typo in application

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Friday, June 27, urged students to exercise caution when filling out competitive test applications, while dismissing a Hyderabad student's request to make changes to her NEET-UG application.

The student made a typographical error in the form, opting for Uttar Pradesh instead of Telangana as her eligibility state, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied her request.

While dismissing the application, a division bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara held that the NTA's decision to reject the request was correct. It further said that judicial decisions could not supersede technical and procedural limits once the deadline for submitting the form had passed, The Times of India reports.

The court noted that the student had failed to act conscientiously and could not expect special treatment now.

The court observed in its order that the NTA's public notice indicated that adjustments would be permitted only until March 11, 2025, at 11.50 pm, after which no changes would be permitted.

The NTA told the court that their software did not permit revisiting or amending entries after the deadline had passed, and that doing so would disrupt the process for lakhs of candidates.

The student submitted her initial representation to have the typo corrected on May 27, more than two months beyond the deadline, the court said.

The student had sought relief based on a prior high court order in a similar instance, but the judges underlined that the earlier decision did not establish any binding precedent and instead asked the authorities to consider the representation.