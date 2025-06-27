West Bengal: Female student gangraped in law college, three held

On Wednesday evening, June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, Kolkata. Within 24 hours, the police had apprehended all three of the suspects.

Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), who were identified as the accused, are former students or staff members at the same law college.

According to the police, the accused identified in the First Information Report (FIR) would be brought before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a request to detain them in police custody for a proper inquiry into the crime.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on Wednesday between 7.30 and 10.50 pm on the law college campus, ANI reports.

According to the official, one of the accused reportedly committed sexual assault, and the others were complicit in the act.

The victim's family filed a police report against the accused, and the police responded quickly.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were apprehended on Thursday, June 26, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, near Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was detained later that night at his home.

The police have seized all three of the accused's mobile phones.

The official had visited the place and secured it until a forensic analysis could be conducted. They sought custody remand for further investigation.

A preliminary medical examination of the victim was undertaken at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and important witnesses' statements were collected.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state's primary opposition party, has attacked the state administration, claiming that such crimes against women are on the rise in West Bengal.

Further inquiry into the situation is ongoing.