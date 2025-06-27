REET 2024 certificates released: Here’s how you can download it

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has made the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test or REET 2024 certificate available on its official website, reet2024.co.in . Qualified candidates can download their certificates by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The REET certificate is valid for life. Applicants wishing to apply for teaching positions in Rajasthan's government schools must obtain the qualification, according to a report by Scroll.

It mentions crucial candidate information such as name, father's or husband's name, year of birth, REET roll number, year of examination, level (Level-1 or Level-2), total marks, marks obtained, passing percentage, and pass/fail status.

The exam was held on February 27 and 28 at several locations throughout the state, and the results were released in May 2025.

Steps for downloading the REET certificate:

Visit the official website, reet2024.co.in .

On the homepage, click the REET certificate link.

Fill up your login information and submit.

Check and download the certificate.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

After downloading, candidates should carefully review all of the information on the certificate. These include personal information, exam results, grades, and an official seal and signature.

Any discrepancies should be reported to the RBSE promptly.