No Dearness Allowance since 3 years: Doctors at Faridabad gov’t medical college protest; Admin promises action

For three years, junior residents at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College (SABVGMC), Chhainsa, Faridabad, have worked without receiving the Dearness Allowance (DA) that their peers in other Haryana medical colleges get as a matter of routine. Now, they’ve had enough.

The issue, long raised and repeatedly dismissed, finally saw a strong push this week from the United Doctors Front (UDF), which issued a formal letter to Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary for Health, demanding urgent action and warning of “strong decisions” if the matter continued to be ignored.

While the administration has now promised action within 7–10 days, the doctors say they will not call off the strike until concrete steps are taken.

What is the issue?

DA is a state-sanctioned financial allowance, typically around Rs 30,000, given over and above the base salary to offset inflation. While institutions like Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak and Bhagat Phool Singh (BPS) GMC Khanpur Kalan include DA in their salary bills, SABVGMC Faridabad stands out as the only state medical college in Haryana not paying it to its Junior Residents (JRs).

“This is not just a matter of a few months. Junior residents here have been denied their rightful DA since the college began in 2022,” said Dr Amit Vyas, President of UDF Haryana, in an interview with EdexLive. “And what’s worse, the DA is not even mentioned in their salary structure, unlike other colleges.”

The struggle builds up

The issue snowballed after persistent efforts by the residents failed to move the administration. “From day one, residents have been asking for parity in pay and basic instruments,” Dr Vyas pointed out. “But the college kept brushing it aside. This time, it was a joint struggle-UDF and the JRs gave an ultimatum.”

According to Dr Vyas, the college administration initially attempted to “convince and pressurise” the junior residents to drop the matter, but the doctors held firm. “We made it very clear, we’re not backing down. Enough is enough.”

The administration responds

On June 26, the college finally issued an official statement, acknowledging the issue and promising a resolution “within 7–10 days.” The notice advised junior residents to “stay involved in patient care and maintain discipline.”

But the residents are far from satisfied. They have decided to continue their pendown strike until the assurance translates into actual payment.

“For three years, these doctors kept working with patience and dignity. But that patience has reached its limit. We will continue the strike till the DA gets added to the salary bills and pending dues are cleared,” said Dr Vyas.

Beyond just money

According to the letter from UDF, the absence of DA has created a 45–50% salary disparity between SABVGMC residents and those at other institutions. This financial inequality, they argue, is affecting morale, recruitment, and ultimately, patient care.

UDF has demanded:

· Full DA payment from the date of appointment

· Immediate inclusion of DA in the monthly salary

· Accountability for officials responsible for this lapse

· UDF representation in future discussions on the issue

The doctors insist this isn't just a demand for money but a fight for dignity and parity. “We’re not asking for favours. We’re asking for what’s already in the rulebook,” said Dr Vyas.

As the countdown to the seven-day deadline begins, all eyes are on the Haryana health department. The residents may have been patient for three years, but this time, they say, they're not walking away empty-handed.