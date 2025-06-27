Kolkata law student rape case: “Touched his feet but he didn’t let me go,” victim says in complaint

Two men watched while a third raped a 24-year-old Kolkata college student in a guardroom at the city's South Calcutta Law College late Wednesday night, June 25, after bullying the guard into leaving.

In a complaint submitted Thursday evening, June 26, obtained by NDTV, the woman stated that three men, identified only by the initials 'J', 'M', and 'P', cornered her at 7.30 pm, following a meeting of the ruling Trinamool Congress's (TMC) student wing. She stated that 'M' and 'P' confined her in a room with 'J', who attempted to rape her.

The victim stated in her complaint, “I fought back... I cried and asked him to let me go... I even touched his feet, but he didn't let me go…”

Attempts at deterring the assault by mentioning her relationship status also failed, she told the police. She stated, “He tried to force me with the intention of having sex. I kept pushing him back. I asked him to let me go. 'I can't do this, I have a boyfriend and I love him', I said."

The victim, an asthmatic, also stated that she had a panic attack and had to ask for her inhaler. When the assailants provided one to her, she attempted to escape, but to no avail. The men caught her, and the assault continued.

Then, the trio bound her and carried her to the watchman’s room, where “J” began to rape her, threatening to hurt her family and her boyfriend when she fought back.

She added that the main gate was locked, and the watchman, who was thrown out, could only watch helplessly.

The other two assailants, ‘M’ and ‘P’, also watched as their compatriot committed the heinous deed, the victim stated in her complaint. She added that she was also hit on the head with a hockey stick during the act.

According to her complaint, the men released her around 10.50 pm, once again threatening her not to inform the authorities.

"But today I made up my mind... I want justice. Being a law student, I am the victim now and I want the justice to be served as soon as possible..." she told the police.

This brutal incident brings back memories of the equally heinous rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from last year, and is being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the ruling Trinamool Congress for its alleged lack of regard for women’s safety in the state.