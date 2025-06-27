IIIT Prayagraj student sets new placement record with Rs 1.45 crore job

A final-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines this week by accepting a record-breaking job offer from a foreign company. Rubrik, a United States of America (USA)-based cloud data start-up, offered Vipul Jain the highest annual salary in the institute's history, Rs 1.45 crore.

During its most recent campus placement campaign, IIIT Prayagraj recruited 70 students with rewards ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 69 lakh, India Today reports.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutawane, the institute's Director, complimented Vipul's achievement, describing it as a happy occasion for the entire campus.

"This reflects not only the calibre of our students but also how far we have come in redefining the standards of technical education in the country," he further explained.

But Jain's triumph is just the tip of the iceberg. The 2025 placement campaign at IIIT Prayagraj has proven to be one of its most successful yet. A total of 13 graduating students received historic offers ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 99 lakh.

The most recent placement season was extremely successful, earning significant plaudits as nearly all students received offers. A large number of students received lucrative offers from major corporations, indicating their preparation for the global IT stage.