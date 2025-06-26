SIMS, Shivamogga: Medical students protest, demand action against associate professor for sexual harassment

Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Dr Virupakshappa clarified that all necessary measures had been taken allegations sexual harassment by Dr Ashwin Hebbar, an associate professor at SIMS.

Talking to media persons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, June 25, Dr Virupakshappa said, as soon as the sexual harassment allegations were levelled against Dr Ashwin Hebbar, the victim lodged a complaint with the College Residence PG Committee, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Later, the committee gave the complaint to SIMS Management Board and Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee and also to the Superintendent of the hospital. The report is yet to come. The complaint was submitted to the relevant government authority.

Investigations are underway. A case was filed with the Women Police Station, and an FIR was also filed, he said.

Further, Dr Virupakshappa said, "After this incident, the alleged accused is not attending his duties. The allegations of protecting the accused from us was not right. We have served the notice to him also. We are expecting a written clarification from the accused," he said.

He said the survivor is in the second year of postgraduate studies and presently working in a taluk. The victim in her complaint said that the sexual harassment occurred when she went for dinner to a hotel.

Investigations are underway and no protection was given to the accused to protect him, he clarified. Answering a question on the protest by the medical students of the SIMS, Dr Virupakshappa said the students asked permission to stage a protest on this issue, and they have demanded immediate action against the accused.

In the meanwhile the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association also said that it expect the due punishment to be taken to prevent the repetition of such incidents, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The leader of the Lawyers Guild and advocate KP Sripal talking to media persons urged the government to suspend and arrest Dr Ashwin Hebbar, an associate professor for sexual harassing a medical student.