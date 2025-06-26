MDSU UG, PG results out: Interviews for PhD admissions next

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) has declared results for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2025. As reported by The Times of India, students from courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom can now view and download their results from the university’s official examination portal, https://www.mdsuexam.org .

Access is available under the “Results” or “Examination” tab, with candidates required to input their roll numbers to retrieve their mark sheets.

The university has urged students to retain printed copies of their results for future academic or professional use.

In addition to releasing the UG and PG results, MDSU has initiated the PhD admission process for 2025. A provisional list of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded and divided into three categories:

• Category-I includes those with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) — these candidates must present both their award letter and NET (National Eligibility Test) score card.

• Category-II comprises those qualified for Assistant Professor roles and PhD admission rounds held in June and December 2024.

• Category-III covers candidates eligible only for PhD admission — they are to carry their NET certificate and score card.

According to The Times of India, document verification and subject-specific interviews will be held on campus in Ajmer, specifically at Swaraj Sabhagar, Brihaspati Bhawan. These sessions will follow the university’s Ordinance 124.6.2. (VIII), in effect from the 2023–24 session.

Candidates attending interviews must bring all original academic certificates (Class X onwards), along with their NET documents and a printed application form. A photocopy set of these documents is also required.