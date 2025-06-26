GPAT 2025 results out: Here’s how to check your rank and marks

The results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 were announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on June 25. Aspirants can now access the merit list on the official portal — natboard.edu.in — without the need for login credentials.

According to India Today, the results are presented in PDF format and include candidates’ names, roll numbers, application IDs, marks out of 500, and their All India Rank. This consolidated merit list is publicly accessible, allowing students to verify their results directly using their roll numbers.

Importantly, individual scorecards will not be sent via post or email. As clarified in a report by India Today, all qualified candidates will have to download their official scorecards later via the NBEMS student login portal once it is activated.

To check the GPAT 2025 result, candidates should:

Visit natboard.edu.in

Locate the “GPAT 2025 Result PDF”

Open the document and search for their roll number

Download and store the file for future use

The GPAT 2025 merit list specifies key information such as the application number, roll number, total marks (out of 500), and the All India Rank of each candidate.

NBEMS has also reiterated that no separate communication will be made regarding scorecard availability. Only those who have qualified in the test will be able to access their individual scorecards once they are released.