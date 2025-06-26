From seat allotment to fee payment: Key steps after Maharashtra FYJC merit list release

The first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions in Maharashtra will be released today, June 26, at 5.00 pm. Students who applied through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can view their allotment details by logging into mahafyjcadmissions.in, as highlighted by Hindustan Times.

Today’s announcement will include the junior college allotment list for CAP Round 1, the list of allotted students, and the corresponding cut-offs. Students will also be able to see which institution they have been assigned to via their login portal.

Those allotted a seat must complete the next steps between June 27 and July 3 — this includes reporting to their assigned junior college, verifying documents, paying fees, and either confirming or rejecting admission through the college login.

If opting out, students must also complete the admission cancellation process. As reported by Hindustan Times, a list of vacant seats for the next round will be made available on July 5.

This year’s admission cycle covers 9,435 registered junior colleges and higher secondary schools across Maharashtra, offering a combined total of 21,23,040 seats. Out of these, 18,97,526 seats fall under the CAP, while 2,25,514 are earmarked for various quota-based admissions.

The registration process originally opened on May 21, but was paused due to technical issues with the website. The process resumed on May 26 at 11.00 am.

Before this round, the department had released a general merit list and carried out a zero round of admissions for students eligible under minority, in-house, and management quotas at the individual college level.