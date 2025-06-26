From eligibility to PET rules: What to know before applying for SSC MTS 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment 2025 today, June 26, as reported by Jagran Josh.

Interested candidates can now begin the application process online via ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications falls in the third week of July.

This recruitment drive covers vacancies across multiple government departments, Constitutional and Statutory bodies, and tribunals located in various states and Union Territories (UTs). The number of vacancies will be confirmed within the notification PDF, available on the SSC portal.

Notably, the Havaldar vacancies pertain to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under the Ministry of Finance.

Applicants for both the MTS and Havaldar posts must have cleared Class X and be Indian nationals. The age criteria vary: 18–25 years for MTS and Havaldar roles in CBN, and 18–27 years for Havaldar roles in CBIC.

Selection for MTS posts will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), while Havaldar aspirants must clear both a CBT and a Physical Test. As per Jagran Josh, the physical eligibility includes standards like minimum height (157.5 cm for males, 152 cm for females), chest expansion (76–81 cm for males), and specific endurance benchmarks. These include walking and cycling challenges — such as an 8 km cycle ride in 30 minutes for males.

The SSC MTS 2025 examination will be held in online mode between September 20 and October 24 across India. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification, fill out their applications accurately, and retain a printout after submission. A correction window will also be provided for edits, if necessary.