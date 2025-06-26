Ethiraj College offers full scholarship to transgender student

For the first time, Ethiraj College for Women has offered admission to a transgender student this year.

P Shivin, a transwoman, got admission with a full scholarship in the BCom (Computer Science) department on Wednesday, June 25. College Chairman VM Muralidharan handed over the admission letter to Shivin in the presence of Principal S Uma Gowrie and other staff, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The journey to Ethiraj, a native of Theni, was filled with difficulties and has not been easy for Shivin. "With much difficulty I managed to finish my schooling in Theni. Few trans persons in Chennai helped me apply at Ethiraj, and I am grateful that I got a seat here," said Shivin.

"My parents died many years ago and my siblings hardly supported me," she added. Shivin wants to take up a job in the Information Technology (IT) sector, and be able to support herself and turn an inspiration for the trans gender community.

Muralidharan said the college management is committed to support all segments of students. "Admitting a transgender for the first time is a milestone, demonstrating the institution's commitment to create an all inclusive society," he said.

Gowrie added that in a competitive world, students like Shivin stand as role models, by breaking all barriers, at every step of their journey. "The college faculty will support Shivin in every manner to ensure her pursuit towards gainful employment," she added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.