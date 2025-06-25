TNAU Rank List 2025 to be released today, June 25 | Check steps to download

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture) are all set to release the TNAU Rank List 2025 today, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for undergraduate admissions can check and download their rank list from the official website: tnau.ucanapply.com.

According to the official notice published on the website, “The rank lists will be published on 25.6.2025 in compliance with the re-evaluation and retotaling results.”

This rank list is crucial for students seeking admission to undergraduate agricultural programmes offered by TNAU and Annamalai University. The list will reflect the updated marks following revaluation and retotaling, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the admission process.

To access the rank list, candidates will need to log in using their Application Number or Registered Email ID and Password. Once released, the list will help determine candidates' eligibility and positioning for the upcoming counselling rounds.

Steps to check TNAU Rank List 2025:

Go to the official website: tnau.ucanapply.com Click on the TNAU Rank List 2025 link on the homepage Enter your login credentials and submit View your rank displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for counselling dates and further admission-related announcements. For more details and updates, visit the official website of TNAU.