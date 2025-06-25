TN relaxes Tamil medium criteria for transgender students availing Pudhumai Penn, Thamizh Pudhalvan

The Government of Tamil Nadu has removed the eligibility criteria of studying in Tamil medium for transgender individuals, including transwomen, transmen, and intersex persons availing the Pudhumai Penn and Thamizh Pudhalvan schemes, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

While so far the students are required to have studied in Tamil medium from Classes 6 to 12 in government or government-aided schools to qualify for the monthly Rs 1,000 financial aid, this condition has now been waived to include more transgender and intersex individuals who were previously not covered under the scheme, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Transgender students enrolled in diploma, undergraduate, or vocational courses can apply through the University Management Information System (UMIS) portal.

An official release said applicants must submit valid identification cards issued by the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board to avail themselves of the benefits.

Launched on September 5, 2022, the Pudhumai Penn scheme provides Rs 1,000 per month as cash incentives to girl students pursuing higher education after studying in government schools, until course completion. Following its success, the Thamizh Pudhalvan scheme was introduced on August 9, 2024, offering similar benefits to boys from Tamil medium government and aided schools, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme was further expanded on December 30, 2024, to include girl students from Tamil medium government-aided schools. In the Tamil Nadu budget this year, the state government had announced that the scheme would be expanded to include transgender persons.