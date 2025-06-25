TCS to create 25,000 jobs with new Bengal campus; "World is taking note," says CM Mamata Banerjee

According to PTI, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the project, which spans 20 acres.

The first phase will include:

Nine lakh sq ft of built-up area

An 11-storey office tower

Employment for 5,000 people

The second phase will add another 15 lakh sq ft, accommodating 20,000 more jobs. Once both phases are complete, the campus will have a total of 24 lakh sq ft of infrastructure and support 25,000 jobs.

The announcement comes amid a tense employment climate in the state. In April, a Supreme Court verdict annulled 26,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments in state-aided schools, triggering widespread unemployment and unrest.

With the TCS project now officially underway, the state government is positioning it as a key milestone in its strategy to attract investment and revive employment prospects.

TCS' broader expansion

The Information Technology (IT) giant’s expansion in West Bengal is part of a wider national growth strategy. TCS is also ramping up operations in cities like Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam, according to industry reports.

The Bengal Silicon Valley campus is expected to play a vital role in TCS’ long-term national and global positioning in IT services.