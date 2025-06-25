"Set goals early, work hard to reach them": Hunsur AC tells students preparing for competitive exams

Hunsur Assistant Commissioner (AC) HB Vijaykumar emphasised the importance of setting goals early in life and consistently working towards achieving them.

Speaking at a day-long workshop titled Swavalambaneya Yuva Samudaya on preparing for competitive exams, organised jointly by the University of Mysore and Dalita Vidyarthi Okoota at Manasagangotri on Tuesday, June 24, Vijaykumar shared his own journey as an example and said:

"After completing my master's degree in English literature, I cleared both SLET (State Level Eligibility Test) and NET (National Eligibility Test) and was appointed as a professor in a Government First Grade College. However, I aspired to serve in the administrative field and prepared for the KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) exams. After clearing the exam, I entered the administrative service."

He further explained the role of civil servants in a democratic society. "India is a social welfare state, not a police state. The government implements numerous welfare schemes, and officials like us act as a bridge between the government and the people. We strive to ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries, especially in tackling issues such as unemployment and illiteracy," he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Highlighting the competitive nature of Civil Service exams, Vijaykumar said while lakhs of aspirants appear for exams like Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year, only a few succeed. "However, students should not be disheartened if they don't clear these exams. The knowledge and discipline gained during the preparation process never go waste, it proves valuable in many future endeavours," he added.

He urged students to pursue their academic studies with dedication while also remaining focused on their long-term goals.