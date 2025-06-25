Over 170 Indian students stranded in Armenia and Kish Island amid conflict, AIMSA seeks urgent evacuation

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has issued an urgent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the immediate evacuation of over 170 Indian students stranded in Armenia and Kish Island due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region.

According to a letter addressed to the MEA, approximately 150 Indian students who were initially evacuated from Tehran to Bandar Anzali have now been relocated to Armenia, where they have been stranded for over three days. Another group of 23 Indian students is currently stuck on Kish Island, Iran, facing similar uncertainty and distress.

"Many students are unwell, and the physical and mental strain is intensifying," the letter states.

AIMSA has urged the government to intervene promptly and ensure the safe return of these students.

"We earnestly request immediate evacuation assistance for all stranded students to ensure their safe return home. With full faith in the Government of India’s commitment to its citizens, we appeal for urgent action,” said Dr Apurva Bipin Dalvi, National Convenor of AIMSA, along with Dr Mohammad Momin Khan (Vice-President, AIMSA) and Dr Mujtaba Shaw (State Additional Secretary, AIMSA), who have jointly signed the letter.

The plea follows India’s ongoing evacuation efforts under “Operation Sindhu,” aimed at bringing back Indian nationals from conflict zones in the Middle East.

AIMSA’s Foreign Medical Students’ Wing has been actively tracking the situation and coordinating with students on the ground.

The association is urging the government to expand the scope of evacuation missions to include these students currently stranded in less-covered regions, such as Armenia and Kish Island.