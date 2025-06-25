NSP Scholarship 2025: Application process, eligibility, and key details here

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has opened the application process for various scholarship schemes available to school and college students across India.

According to the official website, NSP serves as a one-stop platform that facilitates the entire scholarship process, from application submission and verification to processing and disbursal, reported News 18.

Students and parents can find complete information on the official website, at scholarships.gov.in.

As per the official notice, “Portal is now open for Academic Year 2025-26 to receive applications for both Pre/Post Matric and Top Class schemes of all Ministries/Departments”

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP), launched under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), enables Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) of scholarships directly into students’ bank accounts. It provides a unified platform for students to search, apply for, and monitor various scholarship schemes without the need to pay any application fee.

NSP 2025: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the NSP Scholarship 2025, applicants must meet certain criteria, which may vary depending on the scheme. Generally, the household income should not exceed Rs 2,50,000.

Candidates must have passed their final qualifying examination and possess a valid Aadhaar card. Additionally, those applying under reserved categories must provide a valid caste certificate.

Types of scholarships offered under NSP 2025

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) offers various types of scholarships to support students based on merit, need, and social category. These include:

Merit-Based Scholarships – For students with outstanding academic records.

Means-Based Scholarships – Aimed at students from economically weaker sections.

Minority Scholarships – For students belonging to minority communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis.

Pre-Matric Scholarships – For students studying in primary and secondary school (up to Class 10).

Post-Matric Scholarships – For students pursuing education after Class 10.

Central Sector Scholarships – Offered to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and doctoral students.

State-Specific Scholarships – Provided by individual state governments with their own eligibility and benefits.

NSP 2025: Here’s a document checklist

Applicants must keep the following documents handy while applying;

A government-issued ID (Aadhaar card or PAN card)

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Bank account details

Educational qualification certificates

NSP 2025: Here’s how to apply (web portal)

Visit the official NSP website — scholarships.gov.in. Click on “Apply for Scholarship”. Register using your personal details. A reference number will be sent to your registered mobile number. Download the Aadhaar Face RD and NSP OTR App for face authentication. Complete the face authentication to generate your One Time Registration (OTR) ID. Use this OTR ID to apply when scholarship applications open. Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and submit.

NSP 2025: How to apply via mobile app