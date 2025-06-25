Class 5 student's parent assaults teacher at Kamareddy gov't school

A parent, Vadlla Sai Krishna, allegedly assaulted a teacher, Balakrishan, at the Government Primary School in Hanumannagar, Kamareddy, on Tuesday, June 24.

A case was registered based on the teacher's complaint, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to reports, a Class 5 student, Mythili, had stepped out of class with another girl after seeking permission. Upon their return, Balakrishan questioned them, reminding them of school rules against leaving the premises or interacting with outsiders.

The matter was reported to Mythili’s father, who arrived at the school and confronted the teacher. A heated argument followed, during which the alleged assault took place, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Balakrishan later approached the police and filed a complaint. Fellow teachers strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the parent.

Keesara Mandal Educational Officer (MEO), Bapi Reddy, officially seized St Anne's School in Kushaiguda on Tuesday, June 24.

This action was taken due to violations in the school's registration and operational procedures. The issue gained prominence after student organisations and members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), alongside Uppal Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bandari Lakshma Reddy, staged a protest outside the school.

Protesters alleged the school misled parents by falsely claiming CBSE affiliation. Earlier complaints from parents also indicated the school was operating under a name highly similar to St Ann's School. The MLA questioned, "How can a school claim CBSE status without approval?"

He urged education authorities to take action against institutions jeopardising children's futures.

Following this, the Keesara MEO immediately seized the school property. The MEO stated that while the school had permission to operate as 'St Ann's’, it was operating under the name 'St Anne's,' which he attributed to a clerical error.

All school operations have been suspended indefinitely, and the St Anne's campus in Kushaiguda is now sealed. The closure of the school has left its students in a precarious position.