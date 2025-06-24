Who is the Maharashtra teen killed by her father over low NEET mock test score?

A tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Nelkaranji village saw 16-year-old Sadhna Bhonsle, an aspiring medical student, beaten to death by her father following a dispute over her National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) mock test performance, according to a report by Financial Times.



Sadhna, a Class 12 student preparing for the NEET UG 2026, was attacked by her father on Sunday, June 22.



Reports indicate he struck her head multiple times with a stone grinder’s wooden handle, causing fatal injuries.



Her mother and brother witnessed the assault. Senior Inspector Vinay Bahir stated, “The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries.”



The victim’s mother lodged a complaint on June 22, reporting that “her husband had beaten her up due to low marks, resulting in her death at the hospital.”



The father was arrested and remains in custody until June 24, with the case under investigation.



Sadhna, who scored 92% in her Class 10 Board exams, was preparing for NEET UG 2026, scheduled for May 2026.



Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in pen-and-paper mode, the exam attracts around 2.5 million candidates vying for 1,18,190 MBBS seats across 780 medical colleges in India.