Wet tablets, trousers...: Student recounts 8-hour gruelling journey in a leaking Vande Bharat

A journey on India’s premium Vande Bharat Express (22451) turned disastrous for passengers, including a final-year physiotherapy student, due to a leaking roof and inadequate response from the Railways staff, reported The Times of India, on Tuesday, June 24.



Unexpected downpour inside the train

On Monday, June 23, Darshil Mishra, travelling from Varanasi to Delhi in coach C7, encountered a shocking issue when water poured from the train’s roof. Darshil shared, "My tablet, trousers, and other passengers were completely drenched." The leak persisted for eight hours, soaking passengers and their belongings.



Uncomfortable conditions and staff negligence

To curb the leak, staff switched off the air conditioning near Darshil’s berth, located by the coach’s entry door. He explained, "It was an eight-hour ordeal...I and other passengers were not only drenched but continued the uncomfortable journey amid humid conditions."



When Darshil sought help, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel dismissively responded, "adjust kariye" (just adjust). Additionally, the Train Ticket Examiner failed to appear, leaving passengers without assistance.



Public outrage and viral video

Darshil’s video of the incident, capturing water dripping inside the coach, went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism of Indian Railways’ negligence. The footage highlighted the stark contrast between the train’s premium branding and the poor maintenance experienced by passengers.



Darshil, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student from Ambala, Haryana, was en route to Ambala from Delhi.