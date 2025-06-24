"Welcome back to school": Reddit viral post on company's dress code took a sarcastic turn

“Dress Code and Grooming, All employees must report to work neatly and cleanly dressed, with appropriate grooming standards. Attire must reflect professionalism, and grooming practices based on ethnicity and religion are respected but must align with workplace decorum.”



For men, it requires “Formal dress is mandatory. Shirts must be tucked in at all times. T-shirts are strictly not allowed. Jeans are permitted, only if paired with tucked-in shirts. Beard must be well-trimmed and groomed.”



For women, it mentioned, “Strictly required to wear chudidhar with properly pinned shawl. Loose/open hair is not allowed. Hair should be tied with a ribbon and maintained neatly. Attire must always be neat, modest, and appropriate.”



The post, captioned “What even is this,” and questioning, “What does tucking in shirts or pinning shawls even have to do with the work people do???,” amassed criticism from many.



Netizens were stunned, with some doubting its authenticity.



Comments included, “And the salary offered is 12k per month lmfaoo,” and sarcastic quips like, “Which school is this? Are they taking mid-year admissions?”



Another remarked, “Looks like the company doesn't care about the work,” while a user mocked, “That's normal, they should also tell you to cut your nails, when to wakeup, when to sleep.”



One added, “Welcome back to school guys...Also they forgot to mention no running in the corridor and pin drop silence.”