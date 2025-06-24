UK: “Overcome with desire” Indian-origin student commits SHOCKING acts of sexual indecency & intrusion

An 18-year-old Indian-origin student at the United Kingdom's (UK) Northumbria University, Udkarsh Yadav, has been suspended for two years after breaking into a female classmate’s dorm and committing inappropriate acts with her teddy bears, reported Hindustan Times, today, Tuesday, June 24.



Udkarsh Yadav, a Civil Engineering undergraduate (UG) and son of an Indian building magnate, accessed a female student’s dorm using a faulty gym card that granted universal access, as per the UK’s Daily Express. The intrusion occurred while the victim was at home with her family. Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon revealed that the key card was traced to Yadav, with DNA evidence linking him to the scene.



Legal consequences

Yadav admitted to the offence, stating he was “overcome with desire.” He received a two-year suspension, 200 hours of unpaid community work, and a £117 fine to cover the cost of three soft toys and bed covers.



Recorder Mark McKone KC remarked, “I don't think I have ever come across anything like this before. It really is hard to imagine what was going through the defendant's mind when he did this.”



Yadav was relocated from university accommodation and must arrange alternative housing. Pleading against visa withdrawal, defendant Shada Mellor stated that the university might allow Yadav to pursue a master’s degree.