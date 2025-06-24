"How can you define non-serious?" ask recruitment test aspirants as Odisha reintroduces application fees

The Government of Odisha has decided to reintroduce examination or application fees for various recruitment tests, a move that could spark concerns over exclusion and discrimination.

Officials justify the decision by stating that it aims to deter ‘non-serious’ candidates, thereby easing the burden on examination agencies by reducing the number of applicants, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) conduct recruitment examinations for various government posts and services across the state throughout the year.

Officials said that imposing examination fees would ensure that only genuinely interested candidates apply and appear for the tests. The matter was discussed earlier this year during a chief secretary-level meeting, following which a decision was taken to reintroduce the recruitment examination fee.

However, the fee amount will be refunded to candidates after they appear for the exams. On Saturday, June 21, the General Administration and Public Grievance Department wrote to the secretaries of OPSC, OSSC, and OSSSC, seeking their feedback on the procedure to be followed for refunding the collected examination fees.

How to define ‘non-serious’?: Aspirants ask

At present, no application fee is charged for any examinations conducted by the state’s three recruitment agencies. This follows a decision made on April 11, 2022, when the government scrapped application and examination fees for candidates across all categories appearing for government job recruitment tests.

Before this policy change, application fees ranged between Rs 350 and Rs 1,000, depending on the examination. The recent move to reintroduce fees has triggered strong reactions from aspirants and various sections of society. Many have expressed concern that the fee may prevent deserving candidates from economically weaker backgrounds from taking the exams, thereby limiting their chances of securing government employment.

They also raised concerns over the criteria for determining a candidate’s seriousness. “How can a candidate be labelled as non-serious? Youth who prepare for government jobs apply for all kinds of examinations. Nowadays, multiple exams for separate jobs or posts are conducted on the same day and at the same time. This, in itself, makes candidates opt for their specific test and appear for it. A major chunk of candidates aspiring for government jobs will be deprived, if fees are imposed,” said student leader Bibhuti Mohapatra, speaking to TNIE.