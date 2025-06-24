Himachal Pradesh: Gov't school teacher arrested for sexually harassing over 24 school girls

A mathematics teacher in Himachal Pradesh is facing serious allegations of sexually harassing over 24 girls at a government school in the state's Sirmaur District, according to a NDTV report, today, Tuesday, June 24.



The case has sparked outrage, leading to the teacher’s arrest and suspension. The teacher, currently, is under police custody for three days, and a case has been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Details of the incident

During the Shiksha Samvad programme, students from Classes 8 to 10, reported inappropriate touching by their mathematics teacher, a trained graduate, to the school principal.



The students submitted a written complaint, prompting immediate action. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.



Parental and official response

Parents, unaware of the harassment until informed, protested against the school management and the accused, demanding strict action.



The teacher was arrested and suspended. The Director of School Education labelled the issue "serious and sensitive," instructing the Deputy Director of Elementary Education, Sirmaur, to conduct a preliminary inquiry.



The director requested a personal visit to the school, statements from students and staff, and a report within a week, per PTI.



Police investigation

Yogesh Rolta, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, taking cognisance of the case’s gravity, stated, "Statements have been recorded, and we have completed a spot visit as well."



The incident has raised concerns about student safety, with authorities prioritising a thorough probe to ensure justice.