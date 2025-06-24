CBI books medical student for impersonating NEET UG candidate like in Munnabhai MBBS

It was 'from reel to real' case that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a medical student, who acted like a character in the movie 'Munnabhai MBBS' by allegedly appearing as a proxy for a candidate in the NEET-UG 2023 exam, leading to the person's admission to the MBBS course.

Sources in the CBI confirmed that the agency has registered a case against Vikash, a resident of Rajasthan's Jalore district, who allegedly appeared for Praveen Godara of Jodhpur, who is also named in the FIR, in the NEET-UG held on May 7, 2023, at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The sources said that Vikash, a second-year student of his MBBS course at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College in Sirohi, allegedly copied Godara's signature and handwriting on the NEET-UG 2023 attendance and answer sheets.

Godara then went on to qualify for the examination securing a seat in the MBBS course at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, they said, adding that the investigators also ascertained that both are presently pursuing the MBBS course at their respective medical colleges.

The CBI has registered the FIR against two of them under various sections of the IPC, which are corresponding Sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Meanwhile, in another case the CBI has uncovered a NEET UG 2025 marks manipulation scandal and arrested two individuals including a doctor for his alleged involvement.In the FIR the CBI said Dr Sandeep Jawahar Shah along with another individual posing as an official from the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been accused of manipulating NEET UG 2025 scores to help ineligible candidates gain admission to government medical colleges in exchange for Rs 90 lakh per candidate.

"Dr Shah, a resident of Solapur, Maharashtra, and director of Indi Biosearch & Ratandeep Dental Lab, allegedly partnered with the individual posing as an NTA official to manipulate NEET UG 2025 results. He reportedly charged Rs 90 lakh per candidate, collected in two installments, and disclosed the tampered scores six hours before the official results were announced," the CBI alleged in its FIR.

"Dr Shah met with the candidates' parents at a hotel in Parel to collect the payments. On June 9, the CBI used dummy parents and independent witnesses to verify the allegations against the two accused. During this operation, the fee for manipulating the marks was negotiated and brought down to Rs 87.5 lakh per candidate. The CBI also confirmed that Shah made attempts to influence NTA officials through corrupt practices," it said.

A case has been registered against Dr Shah and his accomplice under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The CBI, however, said that in its investigation, the agency has so far found no evidence of involvement of government officials or NTA personnel. The accused are alleged to have misled parents by falsely claiming to have connections within the NTA, it added.