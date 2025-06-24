Andhra's 23-year-old engineer Janhavi Dangeti selected for NASA 2029 space mission

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, has been chosen as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space’s 2029 orbital mission, marking a significant milestone for Indian space exploration, reported Hindustan Times today, Tuesday, June 24.
Jahnavi, an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate, will join a five-hour Titans Space orbital flight in 2029, featuring three hours of zero gravity.
The mission, led by veteran NASA astronaut and retired US Army Colonel William McArthur Jr, now Titans Space’s Chief Astronaut, will orbit Earth twice, offering views of two sunrises and sunsets.
Known for her contributions to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and space research, Jahnavi is the first Indian selected for NASA’s International Air and Space Program.
She has trained in zero gravity, high-altitude missions, space suit operations, and planetary simulations.
Expressing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote, I’m proud to represent my roots and the incredible young dreamers I’ve met over the years—this mission is for all of us who look up and imagine the impossible."
Jahnavi outlined her upcoming training, stating, “Over the next three years starting in 2026, I’ll undergo intensive astronaut training through Titans Space’s ASCAN program.”
This includes spacecraft systems, flight simulation, and medical evaluations.
She expressed gratitude to Titans Space, saying she is “incredibly honoured and excited” for the opportunity.