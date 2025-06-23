US Embassy mandates compulsory open social media accounts for visa applicants

The Donald Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of social media to screen out potential individuals deemed unfit to enter the country.



The United States has mandated that visa applicants provide social media identifiers on immigrant and nonimmigrant visa forms. This latest directive builds on that policy, leveraging available data to screen for potential security threats amid global security concerns.



Understanding F, M, J vVsas

- F Visa: Issued to academic students pursuing courses at accredited US institutions, such as universities or language programmes.

- M Visa: Granted to vocational or non-academic students enrolled in technical or trade schools.

- J Visa: Designed for exchange visitors, including scholars, researchers, and participants in cultural or training programmes.