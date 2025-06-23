Three Indian H-1B holders denied US entry, visas cancelled in Abu Dhabi

Three H-1B visa holders from India were refused entry into the US and had their visas revoked after overstaying in India; one for nearly three months, the others for longer. Authorities directed them to return, despite having employer letters and emergency proof explaining their delay, reported Financial Express.

A message shared by one of the affected individuals is now circulating on social media.

‘H-1B visas cancelled in Abu Dhabi’

“We had a particularly tough situation in US immigration in Abu Dhabi,” begins a message now circulating online.

“Authorities revoked H-1B visa and denied port entry for three candidates, including me, for staying in India for more than two months,” it said.

Abu Dhabi International Airport has a US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) Preclearance facility, where travelers complete immigration checks before flying to the US.

Despite “showing all the proof of emergency” and “approval emails” from the employer, the worker said CBP revoked their visas.

“Attorney denied entry and put a cancelled seal on the visa with reason pursuant to 41.122(h)(3) seal and sent us back to India,” the message reads.

It also warned that H-1B holders should avoid staying abroad for more than 30-40 days, even if the permissible limit is 60 days with a “valid reason.”

What is an H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire skilled foreign professionals in fields like engineering, Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and business. To issue an H-1B, the employer must sponsor the worker, submit a Labor Condition Application, and file a petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The visa is typically valid for six years, though it can be extended through Form I-129 filed by the employer.

As the incident gained attention online, social media users expressed concern, with one comment reading, “Very sorry to hear this.”

The post stating “Very sorry to hear this” was shared on the Threads page nris_adda. Reacting to the situation, one user commented, “Sadly, the worst experiences you will have are at the Canadian borders and the pre-Clearance facilities (Shannon, Abu Dhabi). Best to avoid those ports. Of course, the officers acted lawfully but failed to see the extenuating circumstances. Very sad.”

Another user remarked, “There is no need to be in India for 3 months if you are working in the USA.”

A third wrote critically, “Indians have a tendency to break rules and cry when there are repercussions. Visa is a privilege, not a right. If it clearly states you cannot stay for over 60 days, why do it and then fuss when denied entry?”

Adding to the debate, one more comment read, “Ignorance is not an excuse. They have to blame only their carelessness.”