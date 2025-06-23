Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Saturday urged students to become anti-drug warriors and report any information about drugs to the police. “Drugs ruin lives by damaging mental and physical health. Each of you should spread the message to at least 10 others — say no to drugs, yes to health and a good life,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Drug Awareness Week at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in the presence of around 2,000 students from 15 schools. With an aim to sensitise schoolchildren about the dangers of drug abuse, the drug awareness week will be observed from June 21 to 26, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Dr Jitender said the state government was committed to making Telangana a drug-free state with zero tolerance. “We must all support the government and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) in this mission,” he added.

As part of the initiative, awareness rallies, seminars, public outreach programmes, and inter-departmental campaigns will be held across schools, colleges, and community spaces.

The event featured interactive stalls by various government departments under the theme ‘Mission Parivartan – Say No to Drugs’. A special Message Board allowed students to write pledges and share thoughts against drug use, encouraging a collective stand against substance abuse, as per the report by The New Indian Express.