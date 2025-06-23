Massive tech/non-tech layoffs: Here is a list of companies that are slashing workforce in 2025

With the year reaching a mid-point, the tech industry continues to experience significant layoffs in 2025, with major companies like Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta, cutting over 76,000 jobs in six months.

Including non-tech firms, the total exceeds 1,00,000, according to a report by India Today, on Monday, June 23.



Companies across hardware, social media, fintech, and more are undergoing major overhauls, citing market pressures, Artificial Intelligence (AI) investments, and shifting priorities, leaving skilled workers navigating an AI-driven job market.



Key layoff highlights

1) Intel: The company plans to eliminate 25,000 jobs (20% of its 1,09,000 workforce), with heavy cuts in its Foundry division starting July under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

2) Panasonic: Slashing 10,000 jobs (4% of staff) including half in Japan, to shift from TVs and industrial gear to AI, costing $896 million but aiming for $1 billion profit by 2027.

3) Microsoft: Over 6,500 jobs cut in May (3% of workforce), with another round in July targeting sales and marketing to boost AI focus.

4) Meta: Laid off 3,600 (5% of staff), hitting Facebook and Horizon VR, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg accelerates performance reviews.

5) Google: Conducted multiple rounds to cut 200 from global business and others in Android, Pixel, and HR, leaning on AI tools.

6) Amazon: Reduced 14,000 management and 100 roles in its devices and services division, targeting $3.5 billion savings.

7) Blue Origin: Cut 1,000 (10% of staff) post-New Glenn launch, affecting engineering and management.

8) IBM: Laid off 8,000, mostly HR, replacing roles with AI, while hiring in software and sales.

9) HP: Cutting 6,000 jobs to save $1.4 billion, focusing on AI-enabled PCs.

10) Block: Eliminated 931 roles (8% of staff), reassigning 200 managers.

11) CrowdStrike: Reduced 500 jobs (5% of workforce) to recover from a software bug and to speed operations.



Non-tech layoffs

1) Nissan: Plans 20,000 cuts by 2027, closing factories amid a $5.06 billion loss.

2) Salesforce: Cut over 1,000, shifting to AI roles with internal reapplication options.

3) Workday: Shed 1,750 (8.5% of staff), reallocating to AI with severance.

4) Starbucks: Dropped 1,100 corporate roles to streamline management.

5) Match Group: Eliminated 325 (13% of staff) to speed product launches.

6) Automattic: Cut 16% of its 1,500 team for profitability.

7) Porsche: Plans 1,900 cuts by 2029 to enhance electric vehicle focus.