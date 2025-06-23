Karnataka to introduce facial recognition attendance system from this academic year

Karnataka to launch a mobile-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven facial recognition attendance system for its state government and aided schools from this academic year.

The Department of School Education and Literacy issued an order on Saturday, June 21, stating that the initiative aims to ensure accurate student attendance tracking and help identify regular absentees. According to the order, a special software developed for this purpose will soon be hosted at the Karnataka State Data Centre, said a report by Deccan Herald.

To implement this, a dedicated mobile application has been developed and integrated with the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). It will use an Advanced Vector-Based Facial Recognition Engine to capture real-time data. The student’s image will be encrypted into a unique identification code through the app.

This AI-powered attendance tracking system will also ensure accurate identification of students benefiting from government schemes such as mid-day meals and the egg distribution programme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the 2024 budget announcement, had stated that children’s attendance would be monitored using Nirantara – a face recognition technology system.