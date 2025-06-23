Human Rights Commission takes action on Odisha Gang-rape case at Gopalpur beach

On June 15, 2025, a 20-year-old female college student from Berhampur was allegedly gang-raped by approximately 10 men at Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam District. The undergraduate (UG) student was celebrating the Raja festival with a male classmate at a secluded part of the beach when the attackers confronted them.



After the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance, labelling the incident a serious human rights violation, reported The CSR Journal.



Notices have been issued to Odisha’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), demanding a detailed report within two weeks. The report must cover the investigation status, the victim’s health, and any compensation or counselling provided.



The assailants, arriving on three motorcycles, restrained the victim’s friend, tied his hands, and dragged him away. They then forcibly took the woman to an abandoned house nearby, where three of the men raped her. The victim and her friend reported the incident to the Gopalpur police the next day, leading to a case under Section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang-rape.



As per updates, the victim underwent a medical examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Police have detained seven suspects and are continuing their investigation.

