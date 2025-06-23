BJD calls for statewide student strike on June 25 over Gopalpur gang-rape incident

The opposition party in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for an All Odisha Students Strike on June 25, 2025, to protest the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district on June 15, according to The Week.



BJD leader Debi Ranjan Tripathy urged students to wear black badges, boycott classes, and protest to demand protection for female students from sexual violence.



"We have appealed to students of all colleges across the state to wear black badges, boycott classes, and protest openly in order to protect girl students from sexual exploitation and assault," Tripathy said.



Another BJD leader, Byamokesh Ray, said that the law is collapsing in the state.



"Girls and women are scared of going out of their homes due to the incidents of college girls being raped and school girls becoming pregnant in hostels," Ray said.



The victim, accompanied by a male friend to celebrate the Raja festival, was allegedly assaulted by 10 men at Gopalpur beach.

BJD leader Byamokesh Ray condemned the incident, stating it has shamed Odisha.

Ray claimed over 15 rape cases are reported daily in the state, with women and girls living in fear.



He highlighted the need for stronger measures to ensure women's safety, citing rising incidents of sexual assault in colleges and hostels.



Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, overseeing the Women and Child Development Department, stated that the government is planning enhanced security at popular 'lovers’ points.

Additionally, she confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects in the Gopalpur case, with a test identification parade completed, and assured that legal proceedings are underway.