Ankur Warikoo's journey: From Rs 15,000 to 33 lakhs in 5 years

Entrepreneur, author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared his remarkable journey of boosting his salary tenfold in just five years. Through calculated risks, self-investment, and relentless perseverance, he transformed his career, now serving as an inspiring example for aspiring professionals, reported the Economic Times.



Early struggles

At 24, Warikoo dropped out of a PhD programme in the US, and returned to India seeking more stability in life. With no clear path, he relied on newspaper ads and walk-in interviews, securing a job with a modest monthly salary of Rs 15,000, higher than anticipated.

His initial role at the office involved designing corporate training programmes, despite limited practical experience, he said.

Turning point with MBA

Recognising the importance of holding a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), as implied by his colleagues, Warikoo pursued a management degree to merge his physics background with business. The costly course, funded by his family’s first loan, required earning at least Rs 35,000 during his post-graduation, double his then salary. He took on the challenge, betting on his future.



During his MBA, Warikoo excelled academically and actively networked, although he didn’t rank in the top 10%. After a failed interview and a shaky second attempt, he landed a Rs 12 lakh annual package. Within 18 months, he earned the fastest promotion in the company, doubling his salary.



By 2009, after leaving AT Kearney, Warikoo’s salary rose to Rs 33 lakh annually, a tenfold increase from his Rs 3 lakh starting point five years prior.



Warikoo lends his success to people who have supported him throughout his entire journey.