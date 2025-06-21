Young doctor dies from water cooler electrocution at RNT Medical College, Udaipur; protests begin

The corridors of RNT Medical College, Udaipur, Rajasthan, echo with silence as hundreds of resident doctors continue their indefinite strike following the tragic death of Dr Ravi Sharma, a senior resident doctor who lost his life to electrocution while performing the most basic human need: fetching water.

What should have been a routine moment turned fatal on June 18, 2025, when Dr Sharma approached a water cooler in the medical college hostel. The faulty appliance delivered a fatal electric shock, causing him to collapse instantly. Despite being rushed to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), the young doctor could not be saved.

The incident has sparked outrage not just for its tragic nature, but for what doctors describe as a pattern of administrative negligence that turned a preventable accident into a death sentence.

"Complaints were ignored"

Dr Zakir Khan, President of All Rajasthan RajMES Resident Doctors Association, revealed disturbing details about the lead-up to the tragedy. "The resident doctor died of electrocution while staying in the hostel with his brother. When he went to fetch water, the water cooler gave him a shock, and he collapsed immediately. He was taken to the ICU, where he could not be saved," Dr Khan told EdexLive.

More alarming was his revelation about prior warnings: "Several complaints were made earlier to have the water cooler repaired as it was passing electric currents previously as well, but all complaints were ignored. When this incident occurred, it was immediately repaired so that no one could raise questions, however, hostel residents possess evidence."

Strike continues despite promises

Dr Yogesh Upadhyay, Vice-President of Udaipur Resident Doctors Association (URDA), confirmed that the protest shows no signs of stopping. "The strike is ongoing and the entire hospital has been shut down. All residents are on strike and we shall continue until all our demands are accepted," he stated.

The doctors have presented clear demands to the administration:

Investigation and suspension of those responsible for the incident

Government job compensation for the victim's family

Improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies

While some progress has been made, the administration has accepted the demand for family compensation and promised an investigation, Dr Upadhyay emphasised that "no action has been taken" regarding accountability for those responsible.

"The principal of the college met with the protesting doctors, and the administration's attitude towards the demands appears positive. These are basic requirements that any resident, doctor, or student should have," he explained.

A symbol of systemic failure

The tragedy has exposed the deplorable conditions in medical institutions across Rajasthan. Dr Khan painted a grim picture: "The situation at medical colleges and hostels is bad across Rajasthan. Even the toilets are so bad that one cannot even use them."

The incident has ignited solidarity across India's medical community. The All Rajasthan RajMES Resident Doctors Association issued a formal letter of support, stating: "This incident is not just a personal loss, but a symbol of gross negligence of safety measures at the institutional level."

Nationwide support grows

Medical associations nationwide have rallied in support of the Udaipur doctors. "Today, all of us members are registering our protest by wearing a black ribbon in support of the just demands raised by URDA," the association letter declared, warning of potential "Pen Down and complete work boycott" if demands aren't met.

Dr Khan confirmed the expanding solidarity: "We are going to have a black ribbon silent protest here in support of the resident doctors protest going on in Udaipur, and if the demands are not fulfilled, we will show full solidarity, for that, if required, would do pen down or even complete shutdown."

Investigation underway

As the protest continues, a team from SMS Jaipur has arrived to conduct a thorough post-mortem examination, confirmed Dr Upadhyay who also told that plan has been announced for a General Body Meeting to determine future action: "Further decisions and plan of actions will be taken, and the protest will continue, complete shutdown till all the demands are met."

The bigger picture

This tragedy highlights a critical question: How many more preventable deaths will it take before medical institutions prioritise basic safety over administrative convenience? Dr Khan's words resonate beyond Udaipur: "This endangers the life of students, faculty, working staff- everyone. It cannot and should not be taken lightly, as this can happen anywhere and with anyone."

This incident serves as a stark reminder that those who dedicate their lives to saving others deserve, at the very least, safe working and living conditions.