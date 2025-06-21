US: Federal judge partially blocks Trump's plan to ban Harvard's international students

On Friday, June 20, a US District Judge, Allison Burroughs in Boston, issued an order to preserve Harvard University’s ability to host approximately 7,000 international students, roughly a quarter of its enrollment, amid ongoing legal battles with the Trump administration, reported Associated Press.



The ruling temporarily halts efforts to revoke Harvard’s certification to issue visa paperwork for foreign students, but does not fully resolve the university’s legal problems and challenges.



The conflict began in April when the Department of Homeland Security, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, demanded extensive records from Harvard regarding foreign students’ activities.

After deeming Harvard’s response inadequate, the agency revoked the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification on May 22,



Harvard filed a lawsuit in May, alleging the action was retaliatory, due to the university’s refusal to comply with White House demands to revise policies on campus protests, admissions, and hiring.

Judge Burroughs issued an emergency halt to the sanctions hours after the lawsuit was filed.



The judge’s Friday order did not address Trump's proclamation, but as per reports, Harvard is expecting a more definitive ruling soon, stating, “Our Schools will continue to make contingency plans to ensure our international students and scholars can pursue their academic work.”



Impact on students

The legal uncertainty has caused significant distress among Harvard’s international students. The university reported “profound fear, concern, and confusion,” with many students inquiring about transferring.



On Friday, Trump posted on alt-tech social media platform run by Trump media, Truth Social, claiming negotiations with Harvard to address “large-scale improprieties” could lead to a deal soon, praising the university’s cooperation. However, Harvard President Alan Garber has emphasised the university’s commitment to its “core, legally-protected principles” while addressing anti-semitism.