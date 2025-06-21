QS World University Rankings 2026: Here are 10 institutions with best employment opportunities

India has broken records in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 institutions being featured and securing its position as the fourth most represented nation globally, only after the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and China, according to a report by NDTV, on Saturday, June 20.



Several Indian institutions excelled in the employment outcomes metric, which measures graduate employability and alumni success.



The University of Delhi (DU) led with an outstanding score of 98.9, despite an overall global rank of 328, and a moderate employer reputation score of 41.9.



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, ranked 129 globally, followed with a strong employer reputation score of 96.7, and an employment outcomes score of 72.6.



IIT Delhi, achieving its best-ever global rank of 123, scored 50.5 in employment outcomes and 95 in employer reputation, underscoring its appeal to global recruiters.



Here are the top 10 institutions as per employment outcomes in India

1) University of Delhi - 98.9

2) IIT Bombay - 72.6

3) IIT Delhi - 50.5

4) IIT Kharagpur - 47.7

5) IIT Kanpur - 47.6

6) IIT Madras - 45.8

7) IIT Roorkee - 19.5

8) Anna University - 17.8

9) Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore - 15.1

10) IIT Guwahati - 8.7