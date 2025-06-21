NEET UG 2025 topper appears in multiple coaching ads; netizens question credibility

A viral video has triggered a mix of confusion and concern in the coaching industry. Keshav Mittal, a 17-year-old from Barnala, Punjab, secured All India Rank (AIR) 7 in NEET UG 2025 on his very first attempt.

Now, three major coaching institutes – Allen, Motion, and Narayana – are claiming Keshav as one of their students. All three shared congratulatory posts, crediting his achievement to their guidance and teaching.

The situation has left many confused and sparked a storm on social media. Memes and jokes are circulating widely, with users questioning how a single student can be associated with three competing coaching institutes simultaneously, according to a report by The Mint.

The viral video elicited mixed reactions online, with some people joking about it, while others were confused or upset. “It’s love, not a scam. Coaching people for Keshav,” joked the person who first posted the video on X (formerly Twitter). But others were frustrated. One user said, “Everyone posted it on their Instagram and Facebook. I’ve lost trust in these institutes – if they’re doing scams, what will happen to students?”

Some users tried to explain the situation. “This student attended regular classes at one coaching centre and joined only the test series at another,” one person commented.

Another said, “Maybe Keshav’s family took money and gave his name to the coaching centre for publicity.”

One user tried to clear up the confusion, saying, “Can’t you understand something this simple? Students take tests at different coaching centres. Sometimes they even attend classes at more than one.”

Who is Keshav Mittal?

Keshav Mittal, a 17-year-old from Tapa town in Punjab’s Barnala district, has secured All India Rank 7 in the NEET UG 2025 exam, scoring 680 out of 720 marks.

This was Keshav’s first attempt at the national-level medical entrance test, and he is the highest scorer from Punjab this year.

He studied at DM Public Senior Secondary School in Karar Wala, Bathinda, and received coaching from a private institute in Chandigarh, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Keshav followed a disciplined daily study routine of 8 to 9 hours a day. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 14.