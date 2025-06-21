NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC allows resignation with conditions, issues detailed guidelines

The third round of NEET-SS counselling, originally scheduled to begin on June 23, faced significant pushback from candidates and medical bodies over eligibility criteria and merit-based seat allocation. Responding to the concerns, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released an important notice regarding the resignation process for candidates allotted seats in the Super Specialty (SS) Counselling 2024.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) had highlighted issues such as seat vacating due to INI-SS admissions and the need for allowing upgrades for already allotted candidates. The debate revolved around the fear that lower-ranked candidates could claim seats over more meritorious ones. With the timeline now adjusted, MCC has taken a step toward addressing student concerns while preserving procedural integrity.

According to the official update, released by the MCC, candidates allotted seats through the INI-SS (Institute of National Importance - Super Specialty) counselling can resign from their seats until 5:00 PM on June 24, 2025, without forfeiting their security deposit. However, such candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of SS counselling 2024 once they resign.

For those candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 or Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling 2024 and wish to resign, the MCC has allowed resignations from 1:00 PM on June 21 to 5:00 PM on June 24, 2025, but with forfeiture of the security deposit. These candidates will also be barred from participating in any further counselling rounds, including the upcoming stray vacancy round.

The MCC has clarified that the Stray Round of SS Counselling 2024 will be treated as an upgradation round. This means candidates who joined in Round 1 or Round 2 can opt for an upgrade in the stray round. However, no resignations will be permitted during or after the stray round. If a candidate does not get upgraded, they must retain and continue with their previously allotted seat.

Candidates who wish to resign must visit their respective allotted colleges during the stipulated period to complete the formalities and collect their original documents. The resignation must be processed online via the MCC portal by the college authorities. The MCC has strictly stated that any offline resignation will be considered null and void.

Candidates are advised to carefully consider their options before making a final decision, especially in light of the upgradation opportunity in the stray round.