NCC students return from Sagar Sankaram sea adventure trip to warm welcome in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Friday, June 20, welcomed NCC student cadets, who returned from the Sagar Sangram sea expedition at Thengaithittu Harbour, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Puducherry Directorate.

The expedition from Puducherry to Karaikal and back was aimed at fostering resilience, teamwork, and leadership among youth. Kailashnathan interacted with the students about their experience, commending their discipline throughout the expedition, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As part of the event, he also visited a special photo exhibition at the port, which showcased key highlights of the sea adventure trip, including the travel route, training sessions, the cadets’ social service activities, and their experiences at sea.

The Sagar Sangram adventure forms part of the NCC’s broader mission to inculcate a spirit of adventure, patriotism, and civic responsibility in youth through hands-on experiential learning. Colonel RR Menon, group commander of the NCC Puducherry, was also present, according to the report by The New Indian Express.