Indian student missing in Germany's Lake Starnberg is feared to have drowned; Rescue efforts ongoing

According to a Times Now report, today, Saturday, June 20, Aryan Chandel, a 23-year-old student from Kandrour, Himachal Pradesh, went missing on June 15 while swimming in Lake Starnberg, Germany.



Aryan, who had relocated to Germany a year ago for higher studies, was described by friends and family as a bright, kind-hearted individual with big dreams.



Circumstances of disappearance

On June 15, which coincided with Father's Day, Aryan spent the morning with friends near Lake Starnberg and had a heartfelt call with his father. Reports indicate that he entered the lake around 1.30 pm local time and has not been seen since.



His father, Vichitra Singh Chandel, was informed of his disappearance around 10 pm that day, with fears that Aryan may have drowned in the lake.



Family's plea for action

"We are shattered and living in unbearable uncertainty. But we refuse to give up on Aryan — we believe he can still be found,” said the family.

“We urgently appeal to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and concerned Indian authorities to intervene, coordinate with German officials, and intensify the search with full transparency and support. He is not just a name — he is a son, a brother, a nephew — our everything. We just want our son back as soon as possible,” said Aryan's family while speaking to Times Now Digital.



The family has also approached Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Minister Rajesh Dharmani to seek assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Search efforts ongoing in Germany

German authorities have launched a comprehensive search operation across the 21-kilometre-long Lake Starnberg. The effort includes divers, rescue teams, local police, and search dogs from a technical canine rescue team operating from boats.

Aryan’s friends have been assisting the police by providing his personal belongings for scent tracking and are actively searching nearby forested areas for any clues, according to reports.