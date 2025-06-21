As the world celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga, let's delve into how yoga became a global movement!

Yoga – an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India, supports a holistic development of personal awareness, and planetary health. The word Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word yuj, meaning ‘to join’, or ‘to unite’ – signifying the unity of body and mind; of restraint and fulfilment; of thought and action and human and nature.

Following the relentless efforts made by India at global forums and the universal appeal, June 21 was declared the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 11, 2014. Yoga has since grown in popularity.

The UNGA resolution read, "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being apart from striking a balance between all aspects of life. The wider dissemination of information about the benefits of practising Yoga would be beneficial for the health of the world population” – reiterating the significance of yoga as a harbinger of a health revolution.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 2015 – echoing the theme, ‘Yoga for harmony and peace’, at Rajpath in New Delhi. The event set two Guinness World Records that day – one for the largest yoga session at a single venue, with 35,985 participants, and another for the highest number of nationalities (84) participating in a single yoga session.

Following this tradition, every year, International Day of Yoga is celebrated not only in India but also all across the world, reflecting various themes. The theme for the 11th International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

Yoga goes beyond just physical exercise. It is a way of life. As noted by the late BKS Iyengar, “Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.”

This year too, India is celebrating International Day of Yoga with great grandeur.

Andhra Pradesh made it to the Guinness World Records for hosting the largest gathering of people performing Surya Namaskar in one place. Mass yoga sessions, cultural performances, workshops, and social media campaigns are the order of the day – evoking physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga that are gaining traction.