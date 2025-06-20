UCLA student's boastful post about using ChatGPT to complete graduation divides internet AGAIN

A University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student has captured widespread attention after publicly boasting about using ChatGPT to complete his final project during his graduation ceremony. His proud announcement, greeted with cheers from fellow students, quickly escalated into a viral sensation on social media, reported Livemint.

This viral post on the social media platform X has garnered over 74.5 million views since it was posted on June 18.

The video has drawn criticism from users who argue that the younger generation’s reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) might impair their ability to think independently.

Many expressed unease, suggesting that over-dependence on technology in academia could have serious implications, especially if replicated in fields like medicine or engineering, where mistakes could endanger lives.

Social media reactions

“Start eating healthy yall, your future doctor is probably using ChatGPT right now,” wrote one user.

“What are they gonna do fr bro already graduated,” wrote another.

One user commented, “So many years, just to ruin the value of your diploma for the sake of some buzz on social media.”

“Neck deep in debt only to get out with underdeveloped skills, nice one,” wrote one user sarcastically.

The incident sparked debates about AI’s role in education, with one user wondering, “Is it Legal to use AI In university?” Another countered, “Don’t act like you all weren't using Google when you were in school. People have always cheated. He'll be weeded out eventually.”

