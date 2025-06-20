Panic ensues at private school after body of man hanging found on premises

The students of a private school in Mariyannapalya near Hebbal were shocked to find the body of a man hanging from the ceiling, in the school premises on Thursday, June 19. The deceased, identified as Rajendra (48), is suspected to have died by suicide.

Rajendra hailed from Tamil Nadu, and worked at a construction site within the school premises, where he also used to sleep, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday morning, he apparently called up his wife, asking her to transfer Rs 20,000 to his bank account, which she refused to do. Frustrated, he consumed alcohol at night, before hanging himself in an under-construction room.

"On Thursday morning, some students who went near the construction site to keep food provided by ISKCON, spotted the body hanging from the ceiling and began screaming. Some teachers, who also saw the body, reported the matter to the police," said an officer.

Subsequently, the school management declared a holiday and sent all the students home. The Amruthahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death, according to the report by The New Indian Express.