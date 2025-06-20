Latest Performance Grading Index of Indian schools: Chandigarh tops the list. Check info on other states here

According to a Livemint report, the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report for 2022-23 and 2023-24, released by the Union Ministry of Education yesterday, Thursday, June 19 shows Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala, Haryana, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, along with Rajasthan, showing perceptible advancements.



The report evaluates school education based on various metrics, including learning outcomes and infrastructure.



Top performer: Chandigarh

Chandigarh topped the list with the highest improvement, scoring 703 out of 1,000, earning the Prachesta 1 grade. This marks a rise from its previous score of 687.8 in the 2022-23 session, making it the leading Union Territory (UT) in educational performance.



Evaluation framework

The PGI 2.0 assessment is structured around six critical areas: learning outcomes and quality, access, infrastructure, equity, governance processes, and teacher education and training.



Data is sourced from platforms like Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+), National Achievement Survey (NAS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) portal, Project Appraisal, Budgeting, Achievements and Data Handling (PRABAND) portal, and Vidyanjali Portal.

Notably, no state or UT achieved the top score range above 761.



Leading states in rankings

- Chandigarh excels in infrastructure and equity, while Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat scored above 600.



- Delhi improved significantly from 579.3 to 623.7, Punjab recorded 631.2, and Gujarat achieved 614.4, positioning them as key performers in school education.



Lagging regions

- Meghalaya recorded the lowest score of 417.9, showing minimal progress.



- Most northeastern states, including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, scored below 500, with exceptions for Sikkim, Tripura, and Assam, which performed relatively better.



Overall progress

A total of 24 states and UTs improved their scores in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, reflecting widespread efforts to uplift educational standards across the country.