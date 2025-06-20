FAIMA calls for fair NEET-SS Round 3 counselling as seats go vacant in medical institutions

The demand comes in response to recent developments that have left multiple seats unallocated.



Today, Friday, June 20, FAIMA addressed a formal letter to the Director of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



It stated, "Candidates allotted seats in Round-1 and Round-2 of NEET SS 2024 counselling may resign from their seats upon securing admission through the INI-SS examination. This development has resulted in the creation of multiple vacant seats in reputed institutions."



FAIMA outlined three key demands.

- First, they insisted on eligibility for all candidates in Round 3 of NEET-SS 2024, arguing that resignations by earlier-round candidates should allow others to compete fairly. They propose that all NEET-SS 2024 participants, regardless of their admission status in previous rounds, be permitted to participate based on merit.



- Second, FAIMA requests an extension of the resignation window for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) 2025 counselling, which remains ongoing. They argue that candidates are currently forced to choose between retaining NEET-SS seats or risking their INI-SS opportunities, creating uncertainty. The association urges that the resignation period be extended until July 9, 2025, to allow candidates to make informed decisions post-INI-SS counselling.



- Finally, FAIMA calls for the deferral of Round-3 NEET-SS 2024 counselling until after the INI-SS process concludes. They suggest scheduling it subsequently to incorporate vacated seats, ensuring all eligible candidates have a fair chance at allocation.