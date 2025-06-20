BPSC opens applications for 7,279 special school teacher posts. Here's how you can APPLY

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for 7,279 vacancies for Special School Teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8.



According to NDTV, the application window will be open from July 2 to July 28, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.



Vacancy distribution

Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5): 5,534 posts

Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8): 1,745 posts



Application process

Steps to apply



1) Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2) Click on the 'Special School Teacher' recruitment link.

3) Fill in the required details in the application form.

4) Pay the application fee and submit the form.

5) Download and save the submitted form for future reference.



Application fee

- General/Unreserved (UR) Candidates: Rs 750

- Scheduled Caste (SC) /Scheduled Tribe (ST), Female candidates (All Categories), Candidates with 40% or more disability: Rs 200

- Additional biometric fee (if Aadhaar number is not provided as identity proof): Rs 200



Educational qualifications

A) For Classes 1 to 5

- Higher Secondary (or equivalent) with at least 50% marks.

- Diploma in Special Education (DElEd).



B) For Classes 6 to 8

- A graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised university.

- BEd in Special Education from an institution recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

- Valid Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) registration number (Central Rehabilitation Register - CRR number).

- Completion of six months of teaching training in the cross-disability category.



Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and submit their applications within the specified timeline. For detailed guidelines and updates, visit the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.