BBMP to tie up with EdTech firms to train students of its schools

Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Suralkar Vikas Kishor has stated that the civic body's education department, which oversees over 33 institutions, plans to partner with EdTech firms to provide skill training to its students.

The idea is to expose students to various skills in their early days of schooling, and help them gain confidence and excel in academics, Kishore told The New Indian Express.

He said 19,000 students have been admitted to Palike's educational institutions for this academic year so far and expressed the hope of breaking the previous year's 23,000 enrollment mark in the next 40 days.The focus will be on holistic education and use of technology, Smart TV, Smart Boards and learning content in Palike's educational institutions.

"We will also give audio and video touch to the syllabus and the same will be available through mobile applications to help students revise lessons at home. The Palike will tie up with EdTech firms to train students in various aspects apart from school syllabus," Kishore said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Teachers will be trained in using various technologies. The Palike will set up a monitoring centre at its head office to track the performance of students.

"For the first time in Palike's educational institutions, students will be exposed to extracurricular activities with the help of well-known institutions. They will be trained in sports such as badminton, squash and cricket. Music will also be part of their training programme. We will pay the fees directly to the institutions which train Palike's students," he said.

On teachers of BBMP schools threatening to quit over salary and other issues, Kishore said their salary is fixed by the state government and the Palike will make efforts to retain the best teachers, according to the report by The New Indian Express.