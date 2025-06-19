"... to correctly categorise students...": After placement opt-out email goes viral, IIM Kashipur issues clarification

This prompted IIM Kashipur to issue a clarification on the matter.

The IIM stated that the email was part of its procedural requirement for auditing and reporting placement data, as reported by India Today. These regular audits are to ensure that students who got out of placements for professional or personal reasons – those finding jobs on their own or those going ahead with higher studies – are not mistakenly classified as unplaced.

The institute reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting all its unplaced students and maintaining transparency in its placement data.

The institute further said that it collects signed declarations from students in accordance with the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), under which it has been publishing third-party audited placement reports for the past two years.

The official statement read, “The email was sent by the Student Placement Committee to correctly categorise students and better support those who are genuinely unplaced.” “The declaration process ensures accurate classification and integrity in data shared with future recruiters,” it said.

The institute reassured unplaced students of full placement support and clarified that over 180 companies have been called upon for placements this year. The audited placement report will soon be made available to the public on IIM Kashipur’s official website.